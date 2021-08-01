Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Swimming: Emma McKeon most successful Australian Olympian with women’s 50m freestyle gold McKeon’s latest medal – she has already won two gold medals and three bronze medals in Tokyo – makes her the most successful Australian Olympian at a single Games in history. AFP TOKYO 01 August, 2021 07:44 IST Emma McKeon of Team Australia reacts after winning the gold medal and breaking the olympic record in the Women’s 50m Freestyle Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Getty Images AFP TOKYO 01 August, 2021 07:44 IST Australian Emma McKeon won her third Tokyo gold and sixth medal overall on Sunday when she dipped below the magic 24-second mark to win the women's 50m freestyle title.The 27-year-old hit the wall in a new Olympic-record time of 23.81 ahead of Swedish world record-holder Sarah Sjostrom (24.07) and Denmark's defending champion Pernille Blume (24.21). Emma McKeon collects her sixth medal of #Tokyo2020!It's a gold in the women's 50m freestyle with an Olympic Record time of 23.81!@fina1908 #Swimming @AUSOlympicTeam pic.twitter.com/zXXCp4jCHD— Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021 McKeon also lowered the Olympic record in both the heats and semifinals, and there was no stopping her as she added the one-lap sprint to her 100m title. Swimming: Caeleb Dressel wins gold in 50-meter freestyle, his fourth of the Games Katie Ledecky bids farewell to 2021 Tokyo Olympics She also won gold in the 4x100m relay while taking bronze in the 100m butterfly, 4x200m relay and 4x100m mixed medley relay for a hugely successful Olympics.McKeon will also suit up for the mixed 4x100m medley relay later Sunday. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :