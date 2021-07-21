Tokyo 2020: Australia's Kermond suspended after testing positive for cocaine

Australian equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond was provisionally suspended from the Tokyo Olympics after his A sample tested positive for cocaine, Equestrian Australia said on Wednesday.

The test was conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26, 2021 and Kermond can now demand an analysis of his B sample, the sport's governing body in Australia said in a statement.

"Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place," Equestrian Australia said in a statement, referring to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"Equestrian Australia has spoken with Mr Kermond and support services will be offered to him."

The 36-year-old was one of three showjumpers in Australia's nine-member equestrian team at the Games, which start on Friday.

The Australian Olympic Committee said it was made aware of Kermond's provisional suspension and its Olympic team selection committee will consider the issue later on Wednesday.