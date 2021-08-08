Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: Bahrain runner suspended for suspected doping The International Testing Agency, in charge of drugs testing during the Games, said the athlete had provided a sample a day before he raced in the 1,500 metres on Tuesday. Reuters Tokyo 08 August, 2021 11:16 IST Alsadik Mikhou of Bahrain reacts during the men's 1500m sprint event at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo on Tuesday. - REUTERS Reuters Tokyo 08 August, 2021 11:16 IST Bahrain's 1,500 metres runner Alsadik Mikhou has been provisionally suspended for receiving a blood transfusion during the Tokyo Olympics, the International Testing Agency said on Sunday.The ITA, in charge of drugs testing during the Games, said the athlete had provided a sample a day before he raced in the 1,500 metres on Tuesday. He ran in the heats but failed to make it to the semifinals.The athlete can now request the testing of a 'B' sample, the ITA said.READ | Tokyo 2020: Valerie Adams to carry New Zealand flag at closing ceremony Blood doping artificially boosts the blood's ability to bring more oxygen to muscles, thus improving performance.Homologous blood transfusions, which Mikhou was provisionally found to have used, involve someone collecting and infusing the blood of a compatible donor. Autologous blood transfusions use a person's own blood that has been stored. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :