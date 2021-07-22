Tokyo Olympics Day 1 recap: Flurry of goals, a shock loss for USWNT; softball returns to Summer Games

Hello and welcome to our Daily Wrap of all the action from the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.



Despite the opening ceremony being two days away, two events got off to an eventful and action-packed start on Wednesday - baseball/softball and football, with the women's teams taking to the field in both disciplines. Let's take a brief look at the results:

RESULTS

Football: USWNT 0-3 Sweden Great Britain 2-0 Chile Brazil 5-0 China Australia 2-1 New Zealand Canada 1-1 Japan Netherlands 10-3 Zambia More details here: Tokyo Olympics day 1 football results: Netherlands score 10 on debut; shock loss for USWNT, milestone for Marta

SOFTBALL RETURNS TO THE OLYMPICS

Baseball/softball return to the Olympic roster after 13 years but they're not alone. We have six new disciplines in Tokyo this year. Here's a brief look at them all.

NEWS

There have been a few COVID-related developments from Tokyo on Wednesday.



Great Britain's world number one shooter Amber Hill has withdrawn from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after she tested positive for COVID-19 before departure. Hill, a silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was the most experienced athlete on the British shooting team. Read more: British world No.1 Amber Hill out of Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19



A member of the United States men's beach volleyball team - Taylor Crabb - tested positive for COVID-19, NBC reported on Wednesday, the first infection for an American who was expected to compete in Tokyo 2020. Meanwhile, a Czech Republic table tennis player Pavel Sirucek has also returned a positive test for the coronavirus. Read more: Tokyo 2020: U.S. men's beach volleyball athlete, Czech table tennis player test positive for COVID-19



While we're gearing up for the 2020 edition of the Games, the IOC has also confirmed the venue of the 2032 Games - BRISBANE. The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne played host in 1956. Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host it in 2024. Read more: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics

A remorseful Jamie Kermond was booted off Australia's Tokyo Olympics team on Wednesday, after the showjumper tested positive for cocaine. Read more: Tokyo 2020: Australia's Kermond suspended after testing positive for cocaine

EVENT DRAWS

India paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal will face third seeds Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei in their opening mixed doubles match on Saturday. For the full draw ft. the Indian table tennis contingent, read more here: Tokyo 2020: Manika-Sharath to face third seeds in opener

FEATURES

The probability of being a twin in the global population is about 2%, but there are three sets of twins among the 12 four-athlete teams qualified for the women's artistic gymnastics event. Does this help set them apart from the rest? Read to find out: Tokyo 2020: Power of two: Twins excel on Olympic stage

Spanish synchronised swimmer Ona Carbonell has said she is disappointed and disillusioned that she cannot take her breastfeeding son with her to Tokyo, because her family would be subject to such drastic restrictions in Japan. Her husband and son Kai, who is nearly one, would otherwise have to stay in a separate hotel and would not be able to leave their hotel room for the 20 or so days she would be in Japan. Read more: Tokyo 2020 - Spain swimmer Ona Carbonell says she is forced to leave breastfeeding son at home for Olympics

Basketball player Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez will be Team USA's flag bearers at this week's opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics. Read more: Tokyo 2020: Bird, Alvarez named USA flag-bearers

