Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day four

The day four of the Tokyo Olympics was again largely disappointing from India's perspective with the men's archery and badminton teams getting knocked out, and the women's hockey team losing again.

In table tennis, Sharath Kamal won his second round game but Manika Batra's Olympic campaign came to an end with her singles' defeat.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics India Highlights Day 4: Sharath Kamal wins; Manika Batra, Sumit Nagal exit; men's archery team bows out in quarters

Sumit Nagal lost to world number two Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles round two tennis match, while fencer Bhavani Devi also lost her second round game.

INDIAN RESULTS ON MONDAY

Archery: Men's team: Quarterfinals: Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai lost to Kim Je Deok, Kim Woo-jin, and Oh Jin-Hyek (Kor) 0-6; 1/8 eliminations: bt Ilfat Abdullin, Denis Gankin, and Sanzhar Mussayev (Kaz) 6-2.



Badminton: Men’s doubles (group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty lost to Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Ina) 13-21, 12-21.



Boxing: Men’s middleweight (round of 32): Ashish Kumar lost to Tuoheta Erbieke (Chn).



Fencing: Women’s Sabre individual: Table of 32: Bhavani Devi lost to Manon Brunet (Fra) 7-15; Table of 64: bt Nadia Ben Azizi (Tun) 15-3.



Hockey: Women (Pool A): lost to Germany 0-2.



Sailing: Men: Laser: Vishnu Saravanan (25th overall after three races). Women: Laser Radial: Nethra Kumanan (28th overall after four races).



Shooting: Men's skeet: Qualification ­Day 2: 18. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, 25. Mairaj Ahmad Khan. Did Not Qualify (DNQ) for final.

Swimming: Men’s 200m butterfly: Sajan Prakash (24th overall), DNQ for semifinals.



Table tennis: Men's singles: Second round: Sharath Kamal bt Tiago Apolonia (Por) 4-2. Women's singles: Third round: Manika Batra lost to Sofia Polcanova (Aut) 0-4; Second round: Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Fu Yu (Por) 0-4.

Tennis: Men's singles (second round): Sumit Nagal lost to Daniil Medvedev (ROC) 2-6, 1-6.