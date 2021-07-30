Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari enters quarters in Archery, beats Ksenia Perova 6-5

Deepika Kumari defeated Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Ksenia Perova in the women's individual event to progress into the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The World Number one defeated Ksenia by 6-5 in the 1/8 Eliminations round in the shootout. After the match was tied, Deepika shot a perfect 10 to march ahead in the tournament.

Both archers had a good start in the match with a 9, but the Indian's second arrow was a perfect one. Perova who was then under pressure, landed a 7 resulting in Deepika gathering the two points by 28-25.

Ksenia Perova hit back in an absolute fashion as she clinched the next set. Deepika pegged one back in third and took the lead. Fourth went tied with both archers shooting 26. With her back against the wall, the Russian responded well in the decider and took the match to the shoot-off.

Ksenia started the shoot-off with a poor 7 which Indian responded with a perfect 10 as she wrapped up the match.

