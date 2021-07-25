Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums

Inside the rundown building in Kariobangi-North, it's almost entirely women and girls, all training under the watchful eye of boxing coach Alfred Analo Anjere -- founder of BoxGirls Kenya.



In 14 years, more than 3,000 girls and women have taken up the sport at the centre.



All started out for the same reason -- wanting to defend themselves in their gritty neighbourhoods, which are harsh worlds where poverty prevails and it is survival of the fittest.



Boxing is one of the disciplines in the Tokyo Olympics and will see the women begin their campaigns in this edition on Sunday.