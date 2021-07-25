Olympics Videos Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums More than 3000 girls and women have taken up boxing at BoxGirls Kenya, all for one reason - wanting to defend themselves in their gritty neighbourhoods. AFP 25 July, 2021 13:41 IST AFP 25 July, 2021 13:41 IST Inside the rundown building in Kariobangi-North, it's almost entirely women and girls, all training under the watchful eye of boxing coach Alfred Analo Anjere -- founder of BoxGirls Kenya. In 14 years, more than 3,000 girls and women have taken up the sport at the centre. All started out for the same reason -- wanting to defend themselves in their gritty neighbourhoods, which are harsh worlds where poverty prevails and it is survival of the fittest.Boxing is one of the disciplines in the Tokyo Olympics and will see the women begin their campaigns in this edition on Sunday. Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums Olympic records which are also world records Follow the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Sportstar Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos Karate at the Tokyo Olympics: How it works Dutee Chand: Anxious yet driven to better national record in Tokyo Olympics Olympics records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic gold medals Tokyo Olympics: Not just COVID-19; quake simulations prepare visitors for natural disasters Remembering Khashaba Jadhav: Independent India's first individual Olympic medallist PV Sindhu: Excited for Tokyo Olympics, will miss fans Dedicated to Zeus: A history of the Olympic Games Skater Lilly Stoephasius, the youngest German woman at Tokyo Olympics