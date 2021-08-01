Olympics Videos

Wrestling in Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat - athlete profile

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is one of India's brightest prospects at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Here's a quick look at her form guide, main rivals and major achievements coming into the Tokyo Olympics.

01 August, 2021 15:37 IST
