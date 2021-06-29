'No way' to ensure zero COVID-19 positive cases, says Japan Olympic chief

With two members of the Ugandan delegation testing positive after arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics that start on July 23, organisers are seeking to soothe public concerns that delegations may bring in and spread COVID-19.

Japan's Olympic chief said Monday there was "no way" to ensure zero virus cases among teams arriving for the 2020 Tokyo Games, as officials prepare to tighten screening procedures. "No matter what measures are put in place, there is no way we will have zero positive cases arriving," Yamashita told reporters.