Videos 'No way' to ensure zero COVID-19 positive cases, says Japan Olympic chief Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of Japan's Olympic Committee, said it was impossible to completely shut out coronavirus cases upon arrival, making it crucial for authorities to spot them at the border. AFP 29 June, 2021 19:01 IST AFP 29 June, 2021 19:01 IST With two members of the Ugandan delegation testing positive after arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics that start on July 23, organisers are seeking to soothe public concerns that delegations may bring in and spread COVID-19.Japan's Olympic chief said Monday there was "no way" to ensure zero virus cases among teams arriving for the 2020 Tokyo Games, as officials prepare to tighten screening procedures. "No matter what measures are put in place, there is no way we will have zero positive cases arriving," Yamashita told reporters.