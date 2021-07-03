Row to Tokyo: Qatar's lone woman rower defying expectations

Born in Qatar, Tala Abujbara didn’t even know what rowing was until she got to university in the States, but this summer, she will be representing the gas-rich nation in Tokyo in the women's single sculls event.



Being a lone rower in a country mostly known for its desert landscape, aiming for a spot at the Olympics under the Qatari flag meant adapting from rowing in a team of eight to being on her own on the water.