Videos Row to Tokyo: Qatar's lone woman rower defying expectations Aiming for a spot at the Olympics under the Qatari flag meant adapting from rowing in a team of eight to being on her own on the water. AFP 03 July, 2021 09:10 IST AFP 03 July, 2021 09:10 IST Born in Qatar, Tala Abujbara didn’t even know what rowing was until she got to university in the States, but this summer, she will be representing the gas-rich nation in Tokyo in the women's single sculls event. Being a lone rower in a country mostly known for its desert landscape, aiming for a spot at the Olympics under the Qatari flag meant adapting from rowing in a team of eight to being on her own on the water. Sneak peek: 2020 Tokyo Olympics athletes village Meet siblings Troy and Jayla Pina - first swimmers to represent Cape Verde at the Olympics 'No way' to ensure zero COVID-19 positive cases, says Japan Olympic chief WATCH: Rafael Nadal demolishes Carreno Busta in Rome More Videos Olympics organisers plan to 'remake' the Games after postponement Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics