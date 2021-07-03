Videos

Skateboarding at the Olympics: how it works

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut alongside three new disciplines: surfing, karate, and climbing.

Johannesburg, South Africa 03 July, 2021 09:28 IST
Brandon Valjalo, South African national skateboarding champion and future Olympian, explains how his sport will work at the Tokyo Games.

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut alongside three new disciplines: surfing, karate, and climbing. Baseball, which debuted at the 2008 Games in Beijing, also returns to the programme.

