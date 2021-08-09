Olympics Videos

Can Africa ever host an Olympic Games? Edwin Moses weighs in

France, America and Australia are set to host the next three editions of the Games. What about Africa? Can the continent ever feasibly go ahead with an event of its scale? Edwin Moses weighs in.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 August, 2021 16:23 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 August, 2021 16:23 IST
Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long
Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track athlete of all time
India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile
Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees India's 4th medal at Tokyo Olympics - semifinal recap

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

 More Videos
India Women's hockey team through to first ever Olympic semifinal
Jade Carey: Gymnastics gold 'all I've ever dreamed of'
Tokyo Olympic, Gymnastics: Simone Biles on start list for beam final
Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment
PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics
Wrestling in Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat - athlete profile
Tokyo’s Olympic rings draw crowds despite rising Covid cases
Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discus final
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App