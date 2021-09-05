Grand reception for Mariyappan at Chennai airport

T. Mariyappan, the men’s high jump silver medallist in the Tokyo Paralympics in the T-63 category, was given a rousing reception at the Chennai Airport on Sunday.

Chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ with national flags reverberated at the venue when the 26-year-old was whisked away by the security.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mariyappan said he was happy to see the reception accorded to him. “I am very happy. I won silver but last time (in 2016) I won gold. This time, rain disturbed my plans. Next time I will bring gold,” assured Mariyappan.

The Khel Ratna awardee said his opponent and the gold medallist Sam Grewe of the US, who used a prosthetic blade, had an advantage. "But if not for the rain, I would have given him a tougher fight,” said Mariyappan.

Mariyappan wants to start a sports academy in the future in either Coimbatore or Salem. He has requested for a Class-I job with the Central Government.