Paralympics: Full list of Indian medallists

India made its Summer Paralympic debut at the 1968 Games. It featured again in 1972, before remaining absent from the quadrennial showpiece till 1984. However, since then, it has participated in all the editions.

India has won 12 medals in the Paralympics with four gold and as many silver and bronze medals so far. The nation's most successful outing was at the 2016 Rio Games when it won two gold, one silver and a bronze.

GOLD MEDALLISTS

Murlikant Petkar

At the Heidelberg Games in 1972, Petkar won India’s first-ever gold as he swam the men’s 50m freestyle 3 in a then-world record time of 37.331 seconds.

A veteran of the 1965 Indo-Pak War, Petkar was originally a boxer, who later switched to swimming after he lost an arm to a bullet injury.

Devendra Jhajharia (2)

Jhajharia broke India’s gold medal drought by winning the men’s javelin throw F44/46 event during the 2004 Athens Games. He managed a throw of 62.15 metres, which broke the then world record in the event.

As the F46 classification was not included in the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Paralympics, Jhajharia couldn’t compete.

He came back to win his second Paralympic gold in javelin in Rio 2016 and bettered his world record with a throw of 63.97m.

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Mariyappan from Tamil Nadu won India’s first gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the men’s high jump F42 event, having registered 1.89 metres.

He became India's first Paralympic gold medalist since 2004.

SILVER MEDALLISTS

Bhimrao Kesarkar

Kesarkar won a silver medal in men’s javelin throw L6 with a throw of 34.55 metres at the 1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York Paralympics.

The Indian athlete also competed in the men’s 100m freestyle L6 event but couldn't go beyond the opening round, finishing fifth in the heat.

The 1984 Paralympics was one of India’s most successful Paralympics before Rio 2016.

Joginder Singh Bedi

In 1984, Joginder won a silver medal in men’s shot put L6 with a throw of 10.08 metres.

The feat saw him win his third medal, making him the most decorated Indian Paralympian.

Girish N Gowda

High jumper Girish won India’s only medal at London 2012.

Competing in men’s high jump F42, Girish lost the gold medal on count-back after both he and Fiji’s Iliesa Delana managed a best of 1.74 metres.

Deepa Malik

Deepa is the only Indian woman to win a Paralympics medal. She won a silver medal in the women's shot put F53 event at Rio with a throw of 4.61m.

BRONZE MEDALLISTS

Joginder Singh Bedi (2)

Joginder won his second Paralympic medal at the men’s javelin throw L6 event at the 1984 Games. He won the bronze with a throw of 34.18m in the same event wherein Kesarkar won silver.

Bedi also won a bronze in the men’s discus throw L6 event with a throw of 28.16 metres.

Rajinder Singh Rahelu

Rajinder won India its second medal at the 2004 Athens Games. The Indian powerlifter won bronze in the men’s 56kg category by lifting 157.5 kgs.

He finished fifth during the 2008 Beijing Paralympics.

Varun Singh Bhati

Varun won the bronze medal in the same event Mariyappan topped the podium at Rio 2016, having sailed across 1.86m.