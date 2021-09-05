Suhas Yathiraj wins silver in badminton singles SL4 at Tokyo Paralympics

Suhas Yathiraj won the silver medal after losing to Lucas Mazur of France in the badminton men's singles SL4 gold medal match at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

The unseeded Indian lost to the number one Frenchman 21-15, 17-21, 15 -21 in a match that lasted 62 minutes.

On Saturday, Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal after beating Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles SL3 event.

Pramod Bhagat wins gold in badminton singles SL3 at Tokyo Paralympics

Bhagat won the first game in 21 minutes and the second in 24 minutes.

Bhagat's compatriot Manoj Sarkar won the bronze medal after beating Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the men's singles SL3.

India's medal tally now stands at 18 at these Paralympics. It has won four golds, eight silvers and six bronze medals. This is India's best tally at a single edition of the Para Games. It had won four medals at Rio 2016 and four at the 1984 Paralympics.