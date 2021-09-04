Pramod Bhagat wins gold in badminton singles SL3 at Tokyo Paralympics

Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal after beating Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles SL3 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

Bhagat won the first game in 21 minutes and the second in 24 minutes.

Bhagat's compatriot Manoj Sarkar won the bronze medal after beating Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the men's singles SL3.

The 33-year-old Bhagat, the current World No. 1, secured a 21-11, 21-16 win over Japan's Fujihara in the first men's singles SL3 class semifinal, which lasted 36 minutes.

Manoj Sarkar wins bronze in badminton singles SL3 at Tokyo Paralympics

Bhagat and Palak Kohli lost 21-3, 21-15 to Indonesia's Susanto Hary and Oktila Leani Ratri in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 semifinals. The duo will contest the bronze medal match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Krishna Nagar beat Britain's Krysten Coombs 21-10, 21-11 to enter the men's singles SH6 gold medal match.

India's medal tally now stands at 17 at these Paralympics. It has won four golds, seven silvers and six bronze medals. This is India's best tally at a single edition of the Para Games. It had won four medals at Rio 2016 and four at the 1984 Paralympics.