Manoj Sarkar wins bronze in badminton singles SL3 at Tokyo Paralympics

Manoj Sarkar won the bronze medal after beating Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the men's singles SL3 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

Sarkar won the first game in 22 minutes and the second in 19 minutes.

Pramod Bhagat wins gold in badminton singles SL3 at Tokyo Paralympics

Earlier, Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal after beating Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles SL3 event.

Meanwhile, Krishna Nagar beat Britain's Krysten Coombs 21-10, 21-11 to enter the men's singles SH6 gold medal match.

India's medal tally now stands at 17 at these Paralympics. It has won four golds, seven silvers and six bronze medals. This is India's best tally at a single edition of the Para Games. It had won four medals at Rio 2016 and four at the 1984 Paralympics.