Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Updates, September 3 events: Prachi Yadav last in Canoe Sprint Final; Harvinder Singh sneaks into 1/8 Elimination in Recurve Archery; Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar crash out of Women's Doubles Badminton; Avani Lekhara in action in 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Catch all the updates from disciplines with Indian athletes in action on Day 10 (September 3, 2021) of the showpiece event.