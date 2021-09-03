Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Updates, September 3 events: Prachi Yadav last in Canoe Sprint Final; Harvinder Singh sneaks into 1/8 Elimination in Recurve Archery; Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar crash out of Women's Doubles Badminton; Avani Lekhara in action in 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Catch all the updates from disciplines with Indian athletes in action on Day 10 (September 3, 2021) of the showpiece event. Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 03 September, 2021 07:38 IST Gold medallist in the R2 - Women's 10m AR Standing SH1, Avani Lekhara of Team India will be in action today. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 03 September, 2021 07:38 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.LIVE COMMENTARYCANOE SPRINT FINALPRACHI YADAV- Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2Prachi finishes last, clocking 1:07.329 seconds, more than ten seconds behind winner Emma Wiggs who sets a paralympic best 57.028 seconds. BADMINTONTarun Dhillon vs Kyung Hwan Shin (KOR)- Men's Singles SL4 Group BTarun has a slender 13-11 lead as both competitors are giving it their all in this contest. It is 1-1 going into the decider. The Korean leads an impressive fightback to take Game 2 21-15. The second game is evenly poised, with scores level at 13-13. Tarun battles it out to win the first game 21-18. BADMINTONSuhas Yathiraj vs Susanto Hary (INA)- Men's Singles SL4 Group ASuhas Yathiraj wins 21-6, 21-12; makes it two wins in two matches. Suhas cruises to a win as he takes Game 2 by 21-12. Suhas wins Game 1 with ease, wrapping it up 21-6 in just eight minutes. ARCHERYHarvinder Singh vs Stefano Travisani (ITA)Men's Individual Recurve (Open 1/16 Elimination)Harvinder Singh wins in Shoot-off; enters 1/8 Elimination. Singh scores a perfect 10 while Travisani hits 7 in the Shoot-off. Singh is through to the 1/8 Elimination Stage. Singh loses the fifth set 27-25 and the scores are level at 5-5. Time for a Shoot-off!The archers share a point each in Set 4 as both score 25. It is 5-3 advantage Singh going into the final set. The Italian won't go down without a fight as he takes Set 3 by 27-26, as the scoreline reads 4-2. The Indian bags the second set too with 26-22, taking a 4-0 lead. Singh takes the first set 27-24 and leads 2-0.CANOE SPRINTWomen's Va'a Single 200m VL2 (Semifinal)PRACHI YADAV REACHES THE FINAL!Prachi Yadav finishes third in the five-member Semifinal 2, clocking 1:07.397 seconds. The top three from each semifinal will compete in a eight-member Final at 7:32 a.m. on Friday. SHOOTINGAVANI LEKHARA- 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1- Qualification Avani is placed third after scoring 388 in Kneeling with consistent series scores of 98, 97, 97, 96. DEEPAK SAINI- Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1- QualificationDeepak is last (19th) after the end of the Kneeling round, registering 372 (91, 96, 91, 94). SWIMMINGNiranjan Mukundan- Men's 50m Butterfly S7 Heat 2Mukundan finishes last in his Heat, with a time of 33.82 seconds. Mukundan and Jadhav fail to qualify for the Final. Suyash Narayan Jadhav- Men's 50m Butterfly S7 Heat 1Jadhav finishes fifth in his Heat, clocking 32.36 seconds. BADMINTONPalak Kohli/Parul Parmar vs Lenaig Morin/Faustine Noel (FRA)Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Group BPalak and Parul lose; knocked out. The Indian pair loses 21-12, 22-20 after a hard-fought contest in Game 2 where it came from behind to draw level at 20-20 before conceding two points on the trot. With this loss, Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar are knocked out of the Women's Doubles event, having lost 2-0 to the Chinese pair of Cheng and Ma in their first Group B match on Thursday. Stay tuned! Indians in action on September 3 (Timings in IST):5:30 a.m.- Badminton- Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B- Palak Kohli/Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar vs Lenaig Morin/Faustine Noel (FRA)6:00 a.m.- Shooting- R7-Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification- Deepak Saini6:00 a.m.- Shooting- R8-Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification- Avani Lekhara6:17 a.m.- Swimming- Men's 50m Butterfly S7 Heat 1- Suyash Narayan Jadhav6:20 a.m.- Swimming- Men's 50m Butterfly S7 Heat 2- Niranjan Mukundan6:21 a.m.- Canoe Sprint- Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2 (Semifinal)- Prachi Yadav6:30 a.m.- Archery- Men's Individual Recurve (Open 1/16 Elimination)- Harvinder Singh vs Stefano Travisani (ITA)6:50 a.m.- Badminton- Men's Singles SL4 Group B- Tarun Dhillon vs Kyung Hwan Shin (KOR)6:50 a.m.- Badminton- Men's Singles SL4 Group A- Suhas Yathiraj vs Susanto Hary (INA)7:30 a.m.- Badminton- Men's Singles SL3 Group A- Manoj Sarkar vs Oleksandr Chyrkov (UKR)7:32 a.m.- Canoe Sprint- Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2 (Final)- Prachi Yadav (Subject to qualification)7:32 a.m.- Athletics- Men's High Jump T64 Final- Praveen Kumar8:10 a.m.- Badminton- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B- Pramod Bhagat/Palak Kohli vs Siripong Teamarrom/Nipada Saensupa (THA)8:45 a.m.- Archery- Men's Individual Recurve (Open 1/16 Elimination)- Chikara Vivek vs Sampath Bandara Megahamulea Gadara (SRI)10:00 a.m.- Shooting- R8-Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final- Avani Lekhara (Subject to qualification)11:45 a.m.- Shooting- R7-Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final- Deepak Saini (Subject to qualification)11:50 a.m.- Badminton- Men's Singles SH6 Group B- Krishna Nagar vs Vitor Goncalves Tavares (BRA)1:10 p.m.- Badminton- Men's Singles SL4 Group A- Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)1:50 p.m.- Badminton- Men's Singles SL4 Group B- Tarun Dhillon vs Setiawan Fredy (INA)2:15 p.m.- Archery- Men's Individual Recurve (Open 1/8 Elimination)- Harvinder Singh vs TBD (Subject to qualification)2:28 p.m.- Swimming- Men's 50m Butterfly S7 Final- Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan (Subject to qualification)3 p.m.- Archery- Men's Individual Recurve (Open 1/8 Elimination)- Chikara Vivek vs TBD (Subject to qualification)3:35 p.m.- Athletics- Women's Club Throw F51 Final- Kashish Lakra, Ekta Bhayan3:40 p.m.- Athletics- Men's Shot Put F57 Final- Soman Rana4 p.m.- Archery- Men's Individual Recurve (Quarterfinal)- Harvinder Singh vs TBD (Subject to qualification)4:45 p.m.- Archery- Men's Individual Recurve (Quarterfinal)- Chikara Vivek vs TBD (Subject to qualification)5 p.m.- Archery- Men's Individual Recurve (Semifinal)- Harvinder Singh vs TBD (Subject to qualification)5:15 p.m.- Archery- Men's Individual Recurve (Semifinal)- Chikara Vivek vs TBD (Subject to qualification)5:36 p.m. onwards- Archery- Men's Individual Recurve (Medal rounds)- Harvinder Singh, Chikara Vivek (Subject to qualification)- FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will Indian athletes play at the Tokyo Paralympics today?Events of Indian interest at the Tokyo Paralympics will begin at 5:30 AM IST on September 3, 2021.Where to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in India?The Tokyo Paralympics can be watched in India live on Eurosport and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed online through official channel of Prasar Bharati sports and DD National on Youtube.