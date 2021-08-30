Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Day 6, live updates: Yogesh Kathuniya leads in Discus throw final; Lekhara qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Final Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Catch all the updates with Indian athletes in action on Day 6 (August 30) of the Paralympics. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 August, 2021 07:29 IST Defending champion Devendra Jhajharia will be one of three Indian stars in the Javelin F46 final in Tokyo on Monday. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 August, 2021 07:29 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Indian athletes in action and all the major events on Day 6 at the Tokyo Paralympics.LIVE UPDATESATHLETICSYogesh Kathuniya- Men's Discus Throw Final (Class F56) Kathuniya still leads after five out of eight competitors finish their throws. Leonardo Diaz Aldana from Cuba is second, with a best of 43.36m. Kathuniya leads with a season-best throw of 44.38m. He registers throws of 42.84m, 43.55m, and 44.38m in his second, fifth and sixth throws, respectively. SHOOTINGAvani Lekhara Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing Qualification - SH 1Lekhara qualifies seventh for the final with a total of 621.7. The top 8 in the qualification move to the final. China's Cuiping Zhang tops the qualification with 626.0. Stuck in her fifth series at 40.1, Lekhara slips to eighth position with a total of 455.6.Indians in action on August 30 (Timings in IST):5:00 a.m. - Shooting - R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing Qualification - Avani Lekhara (Sport Class SH1)6:05 a.m. - Discus - Men's Discus Throw final - Yogesh Kathuniya (Sport Class F56)7:15 a.m. - Shooting - R1 - Men's 10m Air rifle Standing Qualification - Deepak, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (Sport Class SH1)7:33 a.m. - Javelin Throw - Men's Javelin Throw final - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Devendra, Ajeet Singh Yadav (Sport Class F46)3:30 p.m. - Javelin Throw - Men's Javelin Throw final - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Chaudhary (Sport Class F64) - RELATED -READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know your sport: Swimming, shooting, archery and powerlifting READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Badminton, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Canoeing READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Athletics, classifications and Indians in action FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will Indian athletes play at the Tokyo Olympics? Events of Indian interest at Tokyo 2020 will begin at 6:10 AM IST on August 28, 2021.Where to watch Indian events at Tokyo Olympics?The Tokyo Paralympics can be watched in India live on Eurosport and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed online through official channel of Prasar Bharati sports and DD National on Youtube.