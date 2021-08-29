Vinod Kumar's discus throw bronze on hold at Tokyo Paralympics

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar won a bronze medal in the men's F52 event on Sunday. However, the result was put on hold after a protest by some other competitors, who have objected to his classification in the F52 category.

Vinod's classification in F52, which is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, was done on August 22 by the organisers.

Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Vinod Kumar wins bronze in discus throw

"Results of this event are currently under review due to classification observation in competition. The Victory Ceremony has been postponed to the evening session of 30th August," read a statement from the Games organisers.

India's Chef de Mission Gursharan Singh told PTI that Vinod's medal stands for now.

(with inputs from PTI)