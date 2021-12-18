2021, The Year In Sports: June recall

From New Zealand clinching the first-ever World Test Championship title to Novak Djokovic winning the French Open, here is a look at the top sporting moments from June.

Jun 1: Marin pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Spain's Olympic women's singles badminton champion Carolina Marin confirmed that she would be unable to defend her crown at the Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury.

Jun 1: Ancelotti named Real Madrid boss

Real Madrid announced the return of Carlo Ancelotti as manager after he confirmed his departure from Premier League side Everton.

Jun 3: Inter announces former Lazio boss as Conte's replacement

Inter Milan appointed Simone Inzaghi as manager to replace Antonio Conte. The 45-year-old joins the Italian champion on a two-year contract, ending a 22-year association with Lazio.

Jun 5: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman of all time

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman in history, clocking a world-leading 10.63 seconds for the 100m at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reacts after the women's 100m. - REUTERS

Jun 5: PSG Féminines win French league for first time

Paris Saint-Germain won France’s Division 1 Féminine for the first time, ending Lyon’s run of 14 consecutive titles with a 3-0 home win over Dijon in their final game of the season.

Jun 7: Chhetri overtakes Messi

India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri overtook Ali Mabkhout and Lionel Messi to become the second-highest international goal-scorer among active men's players. Chhetri struck a brace against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match in Qatar.

Sunil Chhetri struck his 73rd and 74th international goals in India's 2-0 win over Bangladesh. - PTI

Jun 10: Boxer Dingko Singh no more

Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh, who inspired a generation of Indian boxers with his feat in Bangkok in 1998, passed away at Imphal.

Jun 11: Olympian Surat Singh Mathur passes away

Indian Olympian Surat Singh Mathur, the first athlete from independent India to complete a marathon at the Olympic Games, passed away in Delhi. He was 90 years old.

Jun 12: Krejcikova wins first Grand Slam singles title in Paris

Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova sealed her rapid rise in the singles game by claiming a first Grand Slam title in an emotional French Open win.

Barbora Krejcikova holds the winner's trophy after the women’s singles final of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. - GETTY IMAGES

Jun 12: Eriksen collapses in Euros 2020 opener

Christian Eriksen collapsed and received CPR on the pitch as Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland was suspended just before half-time.

Jun 13: Krejcikova completes rare Roland Garros double

Barbora Krejcikova became the only active player to have won Grand Slam singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles in a single season after she added the women's doubles title to her singles success at Roland Garros.

Jun 13: Djokovic outlasts Tsitsipas for 19th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title after fighting back from two sets down to beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

Djokovic closed in on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record 20 Grand Slam titles with the win at Roland Garros. - GETTY IMAGES

Jun 16: Federer loses Wimbledon warm-up to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Roger Federer's bid for an 11th title in Halle was cut short by 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime as he fell away after a fine start to 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Jun 17: Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon and Tokyo 2020

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympic Games; "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body I understand that it is the right decision," the 35-year-old said.

Jun 17: Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon this year. The four-time grand slam champion wanted to take some personal time with friends and family.

Jun 18: Milkha Singh passes away

Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh passed away after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 91.

FILE PHOTO: The Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh left an indelible imprint on the sporting history of India. - THE HINDU

Jun 20: Ons Jabeur, a trailblazer

Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final.

Jun 21: Rani, Manpreet to lead teams at Olympics

Hockey India named veteran striker Rani Rampal as the captain of the 16-member Olympic-bound Indian women's hockey team. Manpreet Singh was appointed skipper of the men's hockey team.

Jun 23: Kiwis flying high

New Zealand was crowned the first Test world champion after completing a stunning eight-wicket win over India on a dramatic sixth day of the final in Southampton.

Kane Williamson lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace with teammates after beating India in the final at The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England. - GETTY IMAGES

Jun 24: Historic first

Multan Sultans completed one of the great turnarounds to lift its maiden title by comprehensively beating Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2021 final.