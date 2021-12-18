More Sports More Sports 2021, The Year In Sports: June recall 2021, The Year In Sports: From New Zealand clinching the first-ever World Test Championship title to Novak Djokovic winning the French Open, here is a look at the top sporting moments from June. Team Sportstar 18 December, 2021 17:51 IST Kane Williamson's New Zealand ushered in a new chapter in the annals of cricket by winning the inaugural Word Test Championship after securing an emphatic eight-wicket victory over India in the final. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 18 December, 2021 17:51 IST From New Zealand clinching the first-ever World Test Championship title to Novak Djokovic winning the French Open, here is a look at the top sporting moments from June.Jun 1: Marin pulls out of Tokyo OlympicsSpain's Olympic women's singles badminton champion Carolina Marin confirmed that she would be unable to defend her crown at the Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury.ALSO READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: May recallALSO READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: April recallJun 1: Ancelotti named Real Madrid bossReal Madrid announced the return of Carlo Ancelotti as manager after he confirmed his departure from Premier League side Everton.Jun 3: Inter announces former Lazio boss as Conte's replacementInter Milan appointed Simone Inzaghi as manager to replace Antonio Conte. The 45-year-old joins the Italian champion on a two-year contract, ending a 22-year association with Lazio.ALSO READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: March recallJun 5: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman of all timeJamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman in history, clocking a world-leading 10.63 seconds for the 100m at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston.ALSO READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: February recall Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reacts after the women's 100m. - REUTERS Jun 5: PSG Féminines win French league for first timeParis Saint-Germain won France’s Division 1 Féminine for the first time, ending Lyon’s run of 14 consecutive titles with a 3-0 home win over Dijon in their final game of the season.ALSO READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: January recallJun 7: Chhetri overtakes MessiIndia men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri overtook Ali Mabkhout and Lionel Messi to become the second-highest international goal-scorer among active men's players. Chhetri struck a brace against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match in Qatar. Sunil Chhetri struck his 73rd and 74th international goals in India's 2-0 win over Bangladesh. - PTI Jun 10: Boxer Dingko Singh no moreAsian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh, who inspired a generation of Indian boxers with his feat in Bangkok in 1998, passed away at Imphal.Jun 11: Olympian Surat Singh Mathur passes awayIndian Olympian Surat Singh Mathur, the first athlete from independent India to complete a marathon at the Olympic Games, passed away in Delhi. He was 90 years old.Jun 12: Krejcikova wins first Grand Slam singles title in ParisUnseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova sealed her rapid rise in the singles game by claiming a first Grand Slam title in an emotional French Open win. Barbora Krejcikova holds the winner's trophy after the women’s singles final of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. - GETTY IMAGES Jun 12: Eriksen collapses in Euros 2020 openerChristian Eriksen collapsed and received CPR on the pitch as Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland was suspended just before half-time.Jun 13: Krejcikova completes rare Roland Garros doubleBarbora Krejcikova became the only active player to have won Grand Slam singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles in a single season after she added the women's doubles title to her singles success at Roland Garros.Jun 13: Djokovic outlasts Tsitsipas for 19th Grand Slam titleNovak Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title after fighting back from two sets down to beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final. Djokovic closed in on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record 20 Grand Slam titles with the win at Roland Garros. - GETTY IMAGES Jun 16: Federer loses Wimbledon warm-up to Felix Auger-AliassimeRoger Federer's bid for an 11th title in Halle was cut short by 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime as he fell away after a fine start to 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.Jun 17: Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon and Tokyo 2020Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympic Games; "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body I understand that it is the right decision," the 35-year-old said.Jun 17: Osaka pulls out of WimbledonNaomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon this year. The four-time grand slam champion wanted to take some personal time with friends and family.Jun 18: Milkha Singh passes awayIndian sprint legend Milkha Singh passed away after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 91. FILE PHOTO: The Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh left an indelible imprint on the sporting history of India. - THE HINDU Jun 20: Ons Jabeur, a trailblazerSecond-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final.Jun 21: Rani, Manpreet to lead teams at OlympicsHockey India named veteran striker Rani Rampal as the captain of the 16-member Olympic-bound Indian women's hockey team. Manpreet Singh was appointed skipper of the men's hockey team.Jun 23: Kiwis flying highNew Zealand was crowned the first Test world champion after completing a stunning eight-wicket win over India on a dramatic sixth day of the final in Southampton. Kane Williamson lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace with teammates after beating India in the final at The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England. - GETTY IMAGES Jun 24: Historic firstMultan Sultans completed one of the great turnarounds to lift its maiden title by comprehensively beating Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2021 final.