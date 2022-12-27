MARCH 2022

March 4: Australian Legend Shane Warne dies

Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack aged 52. Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second most of all time, in 145 matches across a stellar 15-year international career - REPORT

March 7: Jamshedpur FC wins League Winner’s Shield

Jamshedpur FC struck to a precise plan and picked up a solitary goal win against ATK Mohun Bagan to ensure the top spot and the League Winner’s Shield, in the concluding match of the ISL-8 at Fatorda - REPORT

March 25: Australia’s Test series win in Pakistan after almost 25 years

Australia claimed a 115-run victory in the third and final Test in Lahore to win its first series in Pakistan for almost 25 years - REPORT

March 30: Iran denied women entry to football stadium

Iran denied women entry to a football stadium to watch an international match, leaving hundreds of ticketed fans locked out. The World Cup qualifier against Lebanon, won 2-0 by Iran, was played at the Imam Reza stadium in the northeastern city of Mashhad - REPORT