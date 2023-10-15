MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Abhinav Bindra hopes India gets to host Olympics in near future

The country’s prime minister had said on Saturday that India will leave “no stone unturned” in its efforts to host the 2036 Olympics.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 21:34 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian former Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra speaks during the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) on the first day of the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee.
Indian former Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra speaks during the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) on the first day of the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Indian former Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra speaks during the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) on the first day of the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Sunday expressed the hope that India will get to host the Olympic Games in the near future.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) 141st Session here, Bindra, the winner of the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold in 10m air rifle, said, “I hope we get to host the Olympic Games in the near future.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday asserted, while declaring the IOC Session open, that India will leave “no stone unturned” in its efforts to organise the 2036 Olympics.

Modi had also said that India wishes to host the 2029 Youth Olympics.

Speaking on the Olympic Value Education Program (OVEP) launched in Odisha last year, Bindra, while addressing the IOC Session on Sunday, said that more than 15,000 girls had taken up sports for the first time following the launch of the initiative in the state.

“Thanks to OVEP, students’ attendance is up by 12 per cent, and over 15,000 girls have taken part in sport for the first time,” said Bindra, who was India’s only individual gold medallist until javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra entered the club by winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The OVEP is a programme funded by the IOC and was launched by the Abhinav Bindra Foundation (ABF) in India last year. Bindra said it has the potential to reach seven million children in Odisha, a number confirmed by IOC president Thomas Bach as well.

Bindra, who is also a member of the IOC’s Athletes’ Commission, added that the programme will also ensure participation of more boys and girls in mixed events.

“Mixed-gender games (mixed team events) are now common; they foster safe interactions between girls and boys and create an environment of learning and respect,” Bindra said.

“Physical activity has increased by 50 per cent among OVEP participants, and seven million children across Odisha have participated in the recent ‘Let’s Move Campaign’,” he added.

The IOC perceives OVEP as a major part of its Olympism365 initiative, which is about increasing access to sport and “bring the health and societal benefits of physical activity to communities”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Abhinav Bindra /

IOC /

Neeraj Chopra /

Narendra Modi /

Thomas Bach

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AFG highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan beats England by 69 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Abhinav Bindra hopes India gets to host Olympics in near future
    PTI
  3. Zheng Qinwen takes second career title at Zhengzhou Open
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 15
    Team Sportstar
  5. French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Abhinav Bindra hopes India gets to host Olympics in near future
    PTI
  2. IOC warns countries that block athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. IOC members call on President Bach to stay on past end of term in 2025
    Reuters
  5. Ebenyo, Ayana emerge winners at Delhi Half Marathon
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AFG highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan beats England by 69 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Abhinav Bindra hopes India gets to host Olympics in near future
    PTI
  3. Zheng Qinwen takes second career title at Zhengzhou Open
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 15
    Team Sportstar
  5. French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment