UFC: Alex Pereira - win-loss record, stats, full fight list and results

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 16:50 IST
UFC 287 middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

UFC 287 middleweight champion Alex Pereira. | Photo Credit: AP

The reigning middleweight title holder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alex Pereira, will face number one ranked Israel Adesanya of New Zealand for a rematch for the championship in UFC 287 in Miami on Sunday.

Pereira is just four fights old in UFC and has ranked through the charts by beating Adesanya to become the latest middle champion.

Similarly to his contemporary Adesanya, Pereira too has experience fighting professionally in boxing, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts. 

Here is the breakdown of his professional career.

OVERALL PROFESSIONAL RECORD

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Total fights: 8
Wins: 7
Loss: 1
KICKBOXING
Total fights: 40
Wins: 33
Loss: 7
BOXING
Total fights: 1
Wins: 1
Loss: 0

Pereira has only lost eight professional fights in his entire professional career.

MMA WIN-LOSS RECORD

DateOpponentResultDecisionEvent
November, 2022Israel AdesanyaWonKO/TKOUFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira
July, 2022Sean StricklandWonKO/TKOUFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier
March, 2022Bruno SilvaWonUnanimousUFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev
November, 2021Andreas MichailidisWonKO/TKOUFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2
November, 2020Thomas PowellWonKO/TKOLFA 95: Pereira vs. Powell
May, 2016Marcus ViniciusWonKO/TKOJF: Jungle Fight 87
January, 2016Marcelo CruzWonKO/TKOJF: Jungle Fight 85
October, 2015Quemuel OttoniLossSubmissionJF: Jungle Fight 82

Pereira started with a loss in his first MMA fight after migrating from Kickboxing. Quemuel Ottoni of Brazil defeated Pereira via a unanimous decision. Pereria is yet to taste a second loss after the initial hiccup, as he holds an unbeaten 4-0 record in UFC and a 7-1 record in MMA.

PEREIRA PROFESSIONAL MMA CAREER BREAKDOWN

8 fights7 wins1 loss
By knockout60
By submission01
By decision10

Six out of his seven wins came via knockout finishes and one with a unanimous decision, while the solitary loss came via submission against Ottoni on his MMA debut.

PEREIRA PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXING RECORD

40 fights33 wins7 loss
By knockout212
By decision125

The Brazilian has 21 knockout finishes out of 33 wins in a 40-fight professional kickboxing career. Twelve wins came via decision, while two losses out of seven came via knockout finishes and five by decision.

PEREIRA PROFESSIONAL BOXING RECORD

1 fight1 win0 loss
By knockout10
By decision00

Pereira finished the fight with a knockout in the only professional boxing fight he featured in.

