UFC: Alex Pereira - win-loss record, stats, full fight list and results

The reigning middleweight title holder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alex Pereira, will face number one ranked Israel Adesanya of New Zealand for a rematch for the championship in UFC 287 in Miami on Sunday.
Pereira is just four fights old in UFC and has ranked through the charts by beating Adesanya to become the latest middle champion.
Similarly to his contemporary Adesanya, Pereira too has experience fighting professionally in boxing, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts.
Here is the breakdown of his professional career.
OVERALL PROFESSIONAL RECORD
Pereira has only lost eight professional fights in his entire professional career.
MMA WIN-LOSS RECORD
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Decision
|Event
|November, 2022
|Israel Adesanya
|Won
|KO/TKO
|UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira
|July, 2022
|Sean Strickland
|Won
|KO/TKO
|UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier
|March, 2022
|Bruno Silva
|Won
|Unanimous
|UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev
|November, 2021
|Andreas Michailidis
|Won
|KO/TKO
|UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2
|November, 2020
|Thomas Powell
|Won
|KO/TKO
|LFA 95: Pereira vs. Powell
|May, 2016
|Marcus Vinicius
|Won
|KO/TKO
|JF: Jungle Fight 87
|January, 2016
|Marcelo Cruz
|Won
|KO/TKO
|JF: Jungle Fight 85
|October, 2015
|Quemuel Ottoni
|Loss
|Submission
|JF: Jungle Fight 82
Pereira started with a loss in his first MMA fight after migrating from Kickboxing. Quemuel Ottoni of Brazil defeated Pereira via a unanimous decision. Pereria is yet to taste a second loss after the initial hiccup, as he holds an unbeaten 4-0 record in UFC and a 7-1 record in MMA.
PEREIRA PROFESSIONAL MMA CAREER BREAKDOWN
|8 fights
|7 wins
|1 loss
|By knockout
|6
|0
|By submission
|0
|1
|By decision
|1
|0
Six out of his seven wins came via knockout finishes and one with a unanimous decision, while the solitary loss came via submission against Ottoni on his MMA debut.
PEREIRA PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXING RECORD
|40 fights
|33 wins
|7 loss
|By knockout
|21
|2
|By decision
|12
|5
The Brazilian has 21 knockout finishes out of 33 wins in a 40-fight professional kickboxing career. Twelve wins came via decision, while two losses out of seven came via knockout finishes and five by decision.
PEREIRA PROFESSIONAL BOXING RECORD
|1 fight
|1 win
|0 loss
|By knockout
|1
|0
|By decision
|0
|0
Pereira finished the fight with a knockout in the only professional boxing fight he featured in.