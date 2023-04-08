UFC: Alex Pereira - win-loss record, stats, full fight list and results

The reigning middleweight title holder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alex Pereira, will face number one ranked Israel Adesanya of New Zealand for a rematch for the championship in UFC 287 in Miami on Sunday.

Pereira is just four fights old in UFC and has ranked through the charts by beating Adesanya to become the latest middle champion.

Similarly to his contemporary Adesanya, Pereira too has experience fighting professionally in boxing, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts.

Here is the breakdown of his professional career.

OVERALL PROFESSIONAL RECORD

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS Total fights: 8 Wins: 7 Loss: 1 KICKBOXING Total fights: 40 Wins: 33 Loss: 7 BOXING Total fights: 1 Wins: 1 Loss: 0

Pereira has only lost eight professional fights in his entire professional career.

MMA WIN-LOSS RECORD

Date Opponent Result Decision Event November, 2022 Israel Adesanya Won KO/TKO UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira July, 2022 Sean Strickland Won KO/TKO UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier March, 2022 Bruno Silva Won Unanimous UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev November, 2021 Andreas Michailidis Won KO/TKO UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 November, 2020 Thomas Powell Won KO/TKO LFA 95: Pereira vs. Powell May, 2016 Marcus Vinicius Won KO/TKO JF: Jungle Fight 87 January, 2016 Marcelo Cruz Won KO/TKO JF: Jungle Fight 85 October, 2015 Quemuel Ottoni Loss Submission JF: Jungle Fight 82

Pereira started with a loss in his first MMA fight after migrating from Kickboxing. Quemuel Ottoni of Brazil defeated Pereira via a unanimous decision. Pereria is yet to taste a second loss after the initial hiccup, as he holds an unbeaten 4-0 record in UFC and a 7-1 record in MMA.

PEREIRA PROFESSIONAL MMA CAREER BREAKDOWN

8 fights 7 wins 1 loss By knockout 6 0 By submission 0 1 By decision 1 0

Six out of his seven wins came via knockout finishes and one with a unanimous decision, while the solitary loss came via submission against Ottoni on his MMA debut.

PEREIRA PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXING RECORD

40 fights 33 wins 7 loss By knockout 21 2 By decision 12 5

The Brazilian has 21 knockout finishes out of 33 wins in a 40-fight professional kickboxing career. Twelve wins came via decision, while two losses out of seven came via knockout finishes and five by decision.

PEREIRA PROFESSIONAL BOXING RECORD

1 fight 1 win 0 loss By knockout 1 0 By decision 0 0

Pereira finished the fight with a knockout in the only professional boxing fight he featured in.