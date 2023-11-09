MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games javelin gold medallist Annu Rani to head to Germany for training

Annu will train at the Leichtathletik Gemeinschaft Offenburg Centre in Germany with her coach Daniels, while Bommadevara will head to the Kim Archery School with his coach Sonam Tshering Bhutia later this month.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 23:01 IST , New Delhi

PTI
India's Annu Rani in action during the women's javelin throw final.
India’s Annu Rani in action during the women’s javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Annu Rani in action during the women’s javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s first Asian Games gold medallist in women’s javelin throw, Annu Rani will head to Germany to train under foreign coach Werner Daniels while team event silver winner archer Dhiraj Bommadevara will leave for Korea for training as they got approval from the sports ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell.

Annu will train at the Leichtathletik Gemeinschaft Offenburg Centre in Germany with her coach Daniels, while Bommadevara will head to the Kim Archery School with his coach Sonam Tshering Bhutia later this month.

India’s greco-roman wrestler Sunil Kumar’s proposal for a 68-day training stint in Budapest, Hungary has also been approved. He will be training there to prepare for the Paris Olympic Qualifiers next year.

Judokas Vijay Kumar Yadav, Tulika Maan, Yash Ghangas, Asmita Dey, Shraddha Chopade and Himanshi Tokas, along with their coach Yashpal Solanki, will head to Japan for training and competitions in Tokyo.

The MOC approved the proposal of shuttler HS Prannoy for financial assistance towards strength & conditioning and psychology programme services till the Olympics.

Another top shuttler Kidambi Srikanth’s proposal for strength and conditioning trainer Varun Kumar for the China Masters was also approved.

