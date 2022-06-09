Anshul Jubli qualifies for Road to UFC semifinal

India's Anshul Jubli qualified for the 'Road to UFC' semifinal after his opponent Patrick Sho Usami was removed due to weight management issues in Singapore on Thursday.

Anshul was set to meet the Japanese fighter in their lightweight quarterfinal on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

UFC in its statement said, “Due to issues with weight management, Sho Patrick Usami has been removed from his lightweight bout against Anshul Jubli. As Jubli made weight (155.5), he will proceed to the next round of the Road to the UFC tournament."

Anshul Jubli went into the contest with an undefeated Pro MMA record of 5-0.

The 27-year-old will face the winner of the bout between China's Asikeerbai Jinensibieke and South Korea's Kim KyeongPyo in the semifinal of the lightweight bracket later this year.

Speaking about the outcome, Anshul's coach and renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) specialist Siddharth Singh said: "Anshul is very disappointed about the outcome. He is not in the right frame of mind now to speak about the fight."

