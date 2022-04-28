April 28: Indian sports news wrap of the day

Arnav Paparkar and Tanussh Ghildyal did everything right except at the climax as India missed five match points in the decisive doubles and lost 1-2 to South Korea in the quarterfinals of the Asia-Oceania World Junior Tennis U-14 boys tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

The South Korean pair of Cho Se Hyuk and Do Gyeom was quite gutsy to wriggle out of trouble from being down 5-9 in the super tie-break and to prevail 6-4, 2-6, 12-10 which ensured an European ticket for the World Group competition.

Arnav Paparkar had given a strong start for the host, winning 6-3, 7-5 against Juchan Hwang, but Tanussh was outplayed by Cho Se Hyuk. It was a heart-breaking loss for the host but the South Koreans were rewarded for being brave in the end.

Australia knocked out

On a hot day, there was no dearth of upsets as Thailand knocked out top seed Australia 2-1, with Kunanan Pantaratorn winning both his singles and later the decisive doubles with Phopthum Sriwong. Cruz Hewitt and Jake Dembo played their heart out in typical Aussie style, with former World No.1 Lleyton Hewitt cheering them right through the day, but the Thais nosed ahead in a photo-finish.

In the semifinals, South Korea will play Kazakhstan, and Thailand will meet Japan.

The results (quarterfinals) South Korea bt India 2-1 (Juchan Hwang lost to Arnav Paparkar 3-6, 5-7; Cho Se Hyuk bt Tanussh Ghildyal 6-3, 6-0; Cho Se Hyuk & Do Gyeom bt Tanussh & Arnav 6-4, 2-6, [12-10]).

Kazakhstan bt Hong Kong 2-0 (Damir Zhalgasbay bt Ngai Hoi Cheung 6-3, 6-1; Zangar Nurlanuly bt Siu Chi Nicholas Cheng 6-4, 6-1).

Thailand bt Australia 2-1 (Kunanan Pantaratorn bt Cruz Hewitt 6-4, 7-5; Phopthum Sriwong lost to Jake Dembo 4-6, 1-6; Kunanan & Phopthum bt Jake & Cruz 7-5, 3-6, [11-9]).

Japan bt Indonesia 2-1 (Ren Matsumura bt Rafalentino Ali Da Costa 6-1, 6-3; Ryo Tabata bt Rangga Wisnu Kresna Rafansyah 6-1, 6-4; Eito Komada & Ryo Tabata lost to Rafalentino & Muhammad Mouressi Urwah walkover).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING - Shotgun World Cup

The Indian men's skeet team comprising Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Khangura and Parampal Singh Guron on Thursday endured a disappointing outing to finish 12th in the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.

The trio shot a combined total of 203 out of a possible 225 to fall well short of the medal round. With one more day to go, Mairaj will get another shot at a medal as he teams up with Ganemat Sekhon in the mixed skeet competition on Friday.

India has so far won one silver medal courtesy the trio of Kynan Chenai, Vivaan Kapoor and Prthviraj Tondaiman in the men's trap team competition.

- PTI

National Selection trials

Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men's 50m pistol competition while seasoned Navy shooter Omkar Singh claimed the men's 25m centre fire pistol event in the national selection trials in New Delhi on Thursday.

Maharashtra's Abhidnya Patil won the women's 10m air pistol competition, but it was young Shikha Narwal of Haryana who impressed the most, with three medals to her name on the day. With two more days left for the ongoing trials to conclude, Abhidnya, who had topped the qualification on Wednesday with an effort of 576 to lead the top-eight into the medal rounds, set up the gold-medal match with Shikha, who made it to three such title deciders.

Abhidnya prevailed 16-14 in a hard-fought contest at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Shikha was not to be denied, however, as she beat State-mate Palak 16-6 in the junior women's 10m air pistol T3 gold medal contest. The two met again in the youth category decider, but this time Palak won 17-13. However, by then, Shikha had won a gold and two silvers on a single day.

- PTI