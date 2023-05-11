More Sports

Atanu, Mehuli re-included in TOPS; young shooter Tilottama Sen in TOPS Development Group

Atanu, who had scored 673 points to claim the fourth spot in the men’s recurve individual rankings, was making a return to international outdoor competition after nearly one-and-a-half years.

PTI
New Delhi 11 May, 2023 12:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: Atanu Das of West Bengal focuses on the target during the recurve men’s individual archery event of the 36th National Games at the Sanskardham archery Ground in Ahmedabad on October 06, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Atanu Das of West Bengal focuses on the target during the recurve men’s individual archery event of the 36th National Games at the Sanskardham archery Ground in Ahmedabad on October 06, 2022.  | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Olympian and World Championship silver medallist archer Atanu Das has been reinducted in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) following his impressive performances at the domestic circuit and the Archery World Cup in Antalya this year.

Other big names to be included in TOPS are rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh, who won the 10m air rifle event at the National Shooting Trials this year and 15-year-old Tilottama Sen.

Sen had earlier won bronze in the 10m air rifle event at Cairo World Cup this year, that too in her debut outing in the senior circuit. She also has Junior World Championships bronze and team gold under her belt which she won in 2022.

A total of 27 new names were inducted into the TOPS Core and Development lists which now takes the total number of TOPS athletes to 270 (101 in Core, 269 in Development).

