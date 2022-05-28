After gymnast's complaint on "partiality" at trials, SAI asks GFI for report

Acting upon a complaint lodged by the country's most decorated gymnast Ashish Kumar on partiality at team selection trials, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sought a report on the issue from the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI).

The SAI said, if required, it will set up a committee to probe the matter.

In a letter written to GFI president Sudhir Mittal, a copy of which was marked to SAI, Kumar said he "faced injustice” at the selection trials held between March 11-22.

"Indian Gymnast Ashish Kumar in a complaint to the Gymnastics Federation of India has alleged that he faced partiality at the trials held between March 11 to March 22 for selection of the team for Commonwealth Games.

"The gymnast has also sent a copy of his complaint to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Taking up the matter immediately, SAI has sought a report from GFI on the issue," the SAI said in a statement on Saturday.

"SAI is examining the report. Will set up the committee if required," it added.

In the letter, the Arjuna Awardee Kumar said that despite finishing fifth in the all-around rankings, he was not selected, but gymnasts finishing "below me (7th and 8th) were included in the team".

Kumar has won multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.