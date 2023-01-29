Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 is on, 100 per cent: FIH president Tayyab Ikram

FIH president Tayyab Ikram was confident that the Asian Games, which serves as Paris Olympic qualifiers, in Hangzhou will go ahead as per schedule later this year.

The Asian Games, originally scheduled for last year, was postponed due to rising coronavirus-related cases in China.

“Hangzhou Asian games is on,” Ikram said here ahead of the final day of the Hockey World Cup.

“Hundred per cent. I am the senior member of the coordination commission. We will have meeting in March in China. The event and the venue was ready by the beginning of last year. There is no problem with the Asian Games being the Olympic qualifiers. We did think about an alternate tournament at one point.”

It is learnt that the FIH is at the end of the contract cycle with the official broadcaster in India and is working to ensure Watch Hockey, FIH’s official channel where the matches are available for free, isn’t geo-blocked in the country.

“We are addressing the issues regarding the issues [broadcast]. There are some commercial conflicts and contractual requirements. Our priority is to bring the action to everyone,” said Ikram.