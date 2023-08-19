MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian state reaches deal after withdrawing as Commonwealth Games host

The Victorian government has agreed to pay Aus$380 million ($ 243 million) to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Commonwealth Games Federation Partnerships (CGFP) and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA), the parties said.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 10:22 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Commonwealth Games Federation flag.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Commonwealth Games Federation flag. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Commonwealth Games Federation flag. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria will pay a multi-million dollar settlement after pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, it announced in a joint statement Saturday.

The Victorian government has agreed to pay Aus$380 million ($ 243 million) to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Commonwealth Games Federation Partnerships (CGFP) and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA), the parties said.

The state’s premier Daniel Andrews announced in July that the Games would no longer go ahead due to spiralling costs.

The event typically attracts more than 4,000 athletes from the 54 nations of the Commonwealth, almost all of them former territories of the British Empire.

ALSO READ | Australia pledges $128 mln for women’s sport to cement World Cup legacy

The 2026 version -- featuring 20 sports and 26 disciplines -- was due to be held across five regional hubs, including Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Gippsland and Shepparton, with each having its own athletes’ village.

Andrews said in July that the initial estimate of Aus$2 billion (US$1.36 billion) needed to hold the Games would more likely be around Aus$7 billion, which he called “well and truly too much”.

All parties then entered “confidential good faith negotiations”, according to Saturday’s joint statement, with a mediation process overseen by former New Zealand judge Kit Toogood and former chief justice of the Western Australia Supreme Court Wayne Martin.

The statement added: “All parties engaged respectfully and made appropriate concessions to reach an agreement.

“The parties also agreed that the multi-hub regional model was more expensive to host than the traditional models.”

The rest of the settlement will remain confidential, it said, adding that this “finalises all matters between the parties (and they) are legally bound not to speak further regarding the details of the settlement”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Commonwealth Games /

Commonwealth Games Federation /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian state reaches deal after withdrawing as Commonwealth Games host
    AFP
  2. Man City’s De Bruyne upbeat after surgery
    Reuters
  3. Sabalenka, Coco Gauff power to Cincinnati semifinals
    Reuters
  4. On your marks, get set, Budapest — Sound of Athletics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami eye Leagues Cup trophy vs. Nashville SC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Australian state reaches deal after withdrawing as Commonwealth Games host
    AFP
  2. UFC 292: Pedro Munhoz confident ahead of fight against Marlon Vera
    Nigamanth P
  3. Sports ministry clears fencer Bhavani Devi’s proposal for international training camp and events
    PTI
  4. Jonty Rhodes hails surfing’s growth in India during Tamil Nadu International Surf Open
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian state reaches deal after withdrawing as Commonwealth Games host
    AFP
  2. Man City’s De Bruyne upbeat after surgery
    Reuters
  3. Sabalenka, Coco Gauff power to Cincinnati semifinals
    Reuters
  4. On your marks, get set, Budapest — Sound of Athletics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami eye Leagues Cup trophy vs. Nashville SC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment