Wrestling U20 World Championship: Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, Reena grabs bronze

Antim Panghal (53kg) asserted her class to secure her second consecutive gold medal and world under-17 champion Savita Dalal (62kg) proved her worth at a higher level by winning a second World title within two weeks as Indian women gathered two gold, a silver and two bronze medals in the World under-20 championships on Friday.

Antim, an Asian silver medallist who was assured of her Asian Games entry following Vinesh Phogat’s withdrawal due to an injury, beat Ukraine’s Mariia Yefremova 4-0 in the final to defend her title. She conceded only two points (in her quarterfinal match) in the whole event.

Savita, who won the under-17 World crown in Istanbul earlier this month, showed her superb game to outclass Venezuela’s Astrid Paola Montero Chirinos 10-0 by technical superiority with 2:40 minutes to spare.

Another Antim, an Asian junior silver medallist of 2022, was beaten 9-2 by Hungarian Eniko Elekes in the 65kg final and settled for the silver.

Reena (57kg) and Harshita (72kg) took bronze medals.

Indian women finished with three gold, one silver and three bronze medals to top the chart.

Earlier, Mohit Kumar (freestyle 61kg) and Priya (women’s 76kg) had claimed two gold medals.