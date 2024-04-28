MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fencing Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024: Bhavani Devi, Taniksha Khatri miss Paris 2024 quotas

C.A. Bhavani Devi and Taniksha Khatri missed their chance to grab spots at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 19:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bhavani Devi misses Paris 2024 quota after losing in the women’s sabre semifinal.
Bhavani Devi misses Paris 2024 quota after losing in the women’s sabre semifinal. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV
infoIcon

Bhavani Devi misses Paris 2024 quota after losing in the women’s sabre semifinal. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

C.A. Bhavani Devi and Taniksha Khatri missed their chance to grab spots at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Khatri made it to the women’s epee final at the Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024 on Sunday and lost narrowly to Singapore’s Kiria Tikanah 13-15 while receiving a red card at the end.

Bhavani, on the other hand, lost to Chu Wing Kiu of Hong Kong China 12-15 in the women’s sabre semifinal. Bhavani, who was India’s sole fencing hope in the Tokyo Olympics, was in disbelief and failed to shake hands of the fourth ranked opponent.

Currently, India is yet to secure a Paris 2024 quota in fencing.

Related Topics

C. A. Bhavani Devi /

Fencing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli hits back at ‘strike rate’ criticism after match-winning fifty in GT vs RCB
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru completes fastest 200-plus run-chase in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024 updates: Mayank Markande misses out as Sunrisers go with extra batter; fantasy team picks
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fencing Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024: Bhavani Devi, Taniksha Khatri miss Paris 2024 quotas
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Cummings replaces suspended Sadiku; Updates of MBSG v OFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Fencing Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024: Bhavani Devi, Taniksha Khatri miss Paris 2024 quotas
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 28: Velavan Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 27: Sinimol, Mansi South Asian triathlon champions; Aryan, Jitesh win in Youth Boxing C’ship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Olympic torch begins its voyage to France
    AFP
  5. Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games host
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli hits back at ‘strike rate’ criticism after match-winning fifty in GT vs RCB
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru completes fastest 200-plus run-chase in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024 updates: Mayank Markande misses out as Sunrisers go with extra batter; fantasy team picks
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fencing Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024: Bhavani Devi, Taniksha Khatri miss Paris 2024 quotas
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Cummings replaces suspended Sadiku; Updates of MBSG v OFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment