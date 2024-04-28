Fencing Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024: Bhavani Devi, Taniksha Khatri miss Paris 2024 quotas

C.A. Bhavani Devi and Taniksha Khatri missed their chance to grab spots at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Khatri made it to the women’s epee final at the Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024 on Sunday and lost narrowly to Singapore’s Kiria Tikanah 13-15 while receiving a red card at the end.
Bhavani, on the other hand, lost to Chu Wing Kiu of Hong Kong China 12-15 in the women’s sabre semifinal. Bhavani, who was India’s sole fencing hope in the Tokyo Olympics, was in disbelief and failed to shake hands of the fourth ranked opponent.
Currently, India is yet to secure a Paris 2024 quota in fencing.
