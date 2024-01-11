MagazineBuy Print

Biles would not be crushed if she missed Paris Olympics

American gymnast Simone Biles said she felt like a failure after the Tokyo Olympics and would not be crushed if she did not make the United States squad for this year’s Paris Summer Games.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 09:06 IST , Toronto

Reuters
United States’ Simone Biles.
United States' Simone Biles. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

United States’ Simone Biles. | Photo Credit: AP

American gymnast Simone Biles said she felt like a failure after the Tokyo Olympics and would not be crushed if she did not make the United States squad for this year’s Paris Summer Games.

Biles headed to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics eyeing a record haul of six gold medals but returned home with just a silver and a bronze after suffering a crisis of confidence that saw the American drop out of multiple events due to “the twisties”, a type of mental block where gymnasts are disoriented.

“I wish I could sit here and tell you it was glorious,” Biles told Vanity Fair of her time off following the Tokyo Olympics. “When I took a break after 2016 (Rio Olympics), I had the time of my life. I was doing anything and everything.

“But after 2020, it was kind of depressing until I started therapy and got help.

“I felt like a failure.”

After a nearly two-year hiatus Biles returned to competition last August at the U.S. Classic proving she remained the sport’s dominant force, winning the all-around then weeks later she won a record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

At last year’s world championships in Belgium she won four golds, including a record equalling sixth all-around crown.

READ | 2023 in women’s sports: From Australia’s dominance and Spain’s crowning moment to a historic inclusion in the Olympics

Judging by her results, Biles should be on the U.S. squad for the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games but if she isn’t the four-time Olympic gold medallist said she would move on.

“If I don’t make it to Paris, it won’t absolutely crush me,” said Biles, who will feature on February’s Vanity Fair cover.

One of the sacrifices Biles has had to make during her comeback is being away from husband Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

The two met on a dating site and were married last April.

“Besides his looks, he was so sweet and kind, and I think what I liked about him was his confidence. He truly believes he’s the best at everything,” said Biles, who gets to many Packers games. “I was 19 when I won my first Olympics, and I was like, how am I supposed to top this?

“My wedding topped it. It was the greatest feeling ever.

“We’re both so busy, so it’s not like I’m sitting (around) waiting for him to come home, but it’s just hard.”

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

