Asian Games: India announces 18-member Bridge squad

The Bridge Federation of India announced its squad that will represent India at the at the forthcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from 23 Sep to 08 Oct 2023.

This team will also expected to represent India at the World Team Championships in Morocco in August this year.

The squad was picked up from a coaching camp held at the of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Greater Noida from 02 – 18 March conducted under the guidance of the Sports Authority of India. (SAI).

The camp was conducted in three phases with the Men’s/ Open team preparation in Phase 1 between 02-07 March, followed by the Mixed team in phase 2 from 10-14 March, and the Ladies and the Senior team in the third Phase between 15-17 March.

India squad:

Open teams: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani and Ajay Khare

Reserve 1: Kaustabh Bendre and Sayantan Kushari

Coach: Mr Joyjit Sensarma

Mixed Team: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar and Sandeep Karmarkar

Reserve 1: Hema Deora and Rana Roy

Coach: Vinay Desai

Ladies Team: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Alka Kshirsagar, Bharti Dey, Kalpana Gurjar and Vidya Patel

Reserve 1: Richa Shriram and Meenal Thakur

Coach: Anal Shah

Senior Team: (only for the World Championships)

Hemant Jalan, Samir Basak, Pranab Bardhan, Badal Das, Sukamal Das and Subrata Saha