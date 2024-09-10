Australia launches talent search for 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Australia will launch its biggest ever talent search next month to unearth the athletes who will compete on home soil at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics, the Australian Institute of Sport said on Tuesday.

The AIS has linked up with its equivalents in each state as well as more than 40 sports and Paralympics Australia to put together the “Future Green and Gold” programme, which will identify talent and put the athletes on elite pathways.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for people that could lead to representing Australia on the world stage,” said Annette Eastwood of the AIS.

“We are looking for a wide range of skillsets so I encourage all eligible Australians with Olympic or Paralympic dreams to come and give it a go.”

Australians aged 13 to 23 will be targeted for the 2032 Olympic team, while anyone over 13 will be considered for the Paralympic programme.

No previous sporting experience is required and athletes looking to transition from non-Olympic or Paralympic sports will be encouraged to apply.

Australia finished third on the medals table with 13 gold medals when the country first hosted the Olympics in Melbourne in 1956, and fourth with 16 titles when Sydney hosted the Games in 2000.

The country is coming off its most successful ever Summer Games in Paris in July and August, where Australia athletes won 18 golds and 53 total medals.

The Australian Olympic Committee welcomed the launch of the “Future Green and Gold” campaign.

“The success of the home team is vital to the success of any home Games,” AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said in a news release.

“Many Olympians began their athletic journey in different sports, before finding and excelling in their Olympic passion. Fresh off the success of our team in Paris, many young Australians will be inspired to have a go at Olympic sports to chase their own Brisbane Olympic dream.”