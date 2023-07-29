World University Games: India bags three shooting gold medals as Bhaker, Valarivan shine

India opened its account at the FISU Summer World University Games with three gold medals on the opening day of the medal events in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

The Indian Women’s team comprising Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal and Abhidnya Patil clinched gold in the 10m Air Pistol event, ahead of China and Iran.

Bhaker then secured the gold medal in the women’s individual 10m Air Pistol. Hungary’s Fabian Sara bagged silver while Yu-Ju Chen of Chinese Taipei earned the bronze medal.

In the 10m air rifle even, Elavenil Valarivan topped the charts to secure India’s third gold with an overall score of 252.5, pipping USA’s Mary Tucker by 2.1 points.

India currently leads the gold medal charts with China ranked second with two golds and five medals overall.

Archery: Pragati, Aman in mixed team final

Pragati and Aman Saini entered the compound mixed team event final to ensure another archery medal for India in the World University Games.

The second-seeded Indian pair received a first-round bye and beat France 153-151 and host China 152-151 to set up a summit clash with top-seeded Korea on Sunday.

Other Indian archers were disappointing as they crashed out before the medal rounds.