Chennai to host 84th Inter-State National Junior, Youth TT championships

Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association will organise the UTT-84th Inter-State National junior (u-17) and youth (u-19) boys’ and girls’ championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium from February 8 to 16.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 06 February, 2023 21:22 IST
Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) will host a National championships for the first time in 15 long years. (Representative Image)

Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) will host a National championships for the first time in 15 years.

TNTTA, which last hosted the sub-junior Nationals in December 2007, will organise the UTT-84th Inter-State National junior (u-17) and youth (u-19) boys’ and girls’ championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium from February 8 to 16.

KSSC had disaffiliated KTTA in its February 2020 AGM, says TTAK

The organisers said they will hold the girls’ (junior & youth) events from Feb. 8 to 11 followed by boys’ from Feb. 13 to 16. There will be no matches on Feb. 12.

“Due to the pandemic, we couldn’t hold the Inter-State events. This is the first time since the 2019 Jammu Nationals that we are organising the Inter-State. For the first time, there will be only one team from Maharashtra and West Bengal,” informed N. Ganesan, Competitions Manager, Table Tennis Federation of India, at a press briefing on Monday.

Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal in boys’ and Suhana Saini (Haryana) in girls’ have been seeded No.1 in both u-17 and u-19 categories respectively. The (open) draw will be held on Tuesday for the first stage of the teams and singles events.

