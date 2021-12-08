Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ship: India's Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver

India's Jhilli Dalabehera won a silver in women's 49kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships on Wednesday.

Dalabehera lifted a total of 167kg (73 + 94) to finish behind Peter Stella Kingsley of Nigera who had a total effort of 168kg (72+96).

Jhilli was competing in the weight category of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu who had pulled out of the Commonwealth Championships as well as the World Championships which are being held simultaneously in Tashkent.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships also served as qualifying event of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham.

The gold medalists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for the 2022 and the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings. Chanu can still qualify as she is currently number one in Commonwealth ranking.