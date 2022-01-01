More Sports More Sports Complete 2022 sports calendar For the big events in cricket to the four majors in tennis, the men's football World Cup and a lot more, here's the complete sports calendar for 2022. Team Sportstar 01 January, 2022 08:59 IST Will he, won't he? Australian Open will be the first major tennis tourney of the year, but will defending champion Novak Djokovic take part? - AP Team Sportstar 01 January, 2022 08:59 IST For the big events in cricket to the four majors in tennis, the men's football world cup and a lot more, here's the complete sports calendar for 2022:-JanuaryJan 9 - Feb 6: African Cup of Nations - CameroonJan 14 - Feb 5: Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup - West IndiesJan 17-30: Australian OpenJan 20 - Feb 6: AFC Women's Asian CupFebruaryFeb 4-20: Beijing Winter Olympics Jammu and Kashmir-based alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has become the first Indian athlete to qualify for two different events of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - GETTY IMAGES Feb 19-27: World Archery Para Championships - DubaiMarchMarch 3-6: Women’s World Championship (Golf)March 4-13: Winter ParalympicsMarch 4 - April 3: Women’s ODI World Cup - New ZealandMarch 16-20: All England Open (Super 1000) - BirminghamMarch 18-20: World Athletics Indoor Championships - Belgrade (Serbia)March 20: F1 Bahrain Grand PrixMarch 27: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand PrixSportstar Aces: Cast your vote for your favourite athletes from this year AprilIndian Premier League (likely, but dates not announced)April 4-10: Masters Tournament (Golf)April 10: F1 Australian Grand PrixApril 24: F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Subject to contract)MayIndian Premier League (likely, but dates not announced)May 8-15: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals - BangkokMay 8: F1 Miami Grand Prix (Subject to FIA circuit homologation)May 13-19: Swimming World ChampionshipsMay 16 - June 5: French OpenMay 22: F1 Spanish Grand Prix (Subject to contract)May 27 - June 6: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun - Baku, AzerbaijanMay 28: UEFA Champions League Final - St PetersburgMay 29: F1 Monaco Grand PrixALSO READ - 2021 - a year of highs for Indian cricketJuneJune 12: F1 Azerbaijan Grand PrixJune 19: F1 Canadian Grand PrixJune 27 - July 10: WimbledonJulyJuly 1-24: Tour de FranceJuly 1-17: Women’s Hockey World CupJuly 2-19: NBA 2021-22 FinalsJuly 6-31: UEFA Women’s Euro - EnglandJuly 9-22: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun - Changwon, South KoreaJuly 10: F1 Austrian Grand PrixJuly 14-17: The Open ChampionshipJuly 15-24: World Athletics Championships - Oregon (USA)July 24: F1 French Grand PrixJuly 28 - August 8: Commonwealth GamesJuly 31: F1 Hungarian Grand PrixAugustAug 1-6: World Athletics U20 Championships - Cali (Colombia)Aug 21-28: Badminton World Championships - JapanAug 28: F1 Belgian Grand PrixAug 29-Sept 11: US OpenALSO READ - 2021 year in sports - stars of Tokyo OlympicsSeptemberSept 4: F1 Netherlands Grand PrixSept 7-8: Diamond League Final - ZurichSept 10-18: Wrestling World ChampionshipsSept 10-25: Asian Games - Hangzhou, ChinaSept 11: F1 Italian Grand PrixSept 25: F1 Russian Grand PrixOctoberOct 2: F1 Singapore Grand Prix (Subject to contract)Oct 3-9: World Archery Field Championships - YanktonOct 9: F1 Japanese Grand PrixOct 16 - Nov 13: Men’s T20 World Cup - AustraliaOct 23: F1 USA Grand PrixOct 30: F1 Mexican Grand PrixNovemberNov 13: F1 Brazilian Grand PrixNov 20: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand PrixNov 21-Dec 18: Men’s FIFA World Cup - QatarDecemberDec 14-18: Badminton World Tour Finals - Guangzhou With the ever-changing scenario due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the dates mentioned above are subject to change. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :