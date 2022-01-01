Complete 2022 sports calendar

For the big events in cricket to the four majors in tennis, the men's football world cup and a lot more, here's the complete sports calendar for 2022:-

January

Jan 9 - Feb 6: African Cup of Nations - Cameroon

Jan 14 - Feb 5: Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup - West Indies

Jan 17-30: Australian Open

Jan 20 - Feb 6: AFC Women's Asian Cup

February

Feb 4-20: Beijing Winter Olympics

Jammu and Kashmir-based alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has become the first Indian athlete to qualify for two different events of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - GETTY IMAGES

Feb 19-27: World Archery Para Championships - Dubai

March

March 3-6: Women’s World Championship (Golf)

March 4-13: Winter Paralympics

March 4 - April 3: Women’s ODI World Cup - New Zealand

March 16-20: All England Open (Super 1000) - Birmingham

March 18-20: World Athletics Indoor Championships - Belgrade (Serbia)

March 20: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

March 27: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Sportstar Aces: Cast your vote for your favourite athletes from this year

April

Indian Premier League (likely, but dates not announced)

April 4-10: Masters Tournament (Golf)

April 10: F1 Australian Grand Prix

April 24: F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Subject to contract)

May

Indian Premier League (likely, but dates not announced)

May 8-15: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals - Bangkok

May 8: F1 Miami Grand Prix (Subject to FIA circuit homologation)

May 13-19: Swimming World Championships

May 16 - June 5: French Open

May 22: F1 Spanish Grand Prix (Subject to contract)

May 27 - June 6: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun - Baku, Azerbaijan

May 28: UEFA Champions League Final - St Petersburg

May 29: F1 Monaco Grand Prix

ALSO READ - 2021 - a year of highs for Indian cricket

June

June 12: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

June 19: F1 Canadian Grand Prix

June 27 - July 10: Wimbledon

July

July 1-24: Tour de France

July 1-17: Women’s Hockey World Cup

July 2-19: NBA 2021-22 Finals

July 6-31: UEFA Women’s Euro - England

July 9-22: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun - Changwon, South Korea

July 10: F1 Austrian Grand Prix

July 14-17: The Open Championship

July 15-24: World Athletics Championships - Oregon (USA)

July 24: F1 French Grand Prix

July 28 - August 8: Commonwealth Games

July 31: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

August

Aug 1-6: World Athletics U20 Championships - Cali (Colombia)

Aug 21-28: Badminton World Championships - Japan

Aug 28: F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Aug 29-Sept 11: US Open

ALSO READ - 2021 year in sports - stars of Tokyo Olympics

September

Sept 4: F1 Netherlands Grand Prix

Sept 7-8: Diamond League Final - Zurich

Sept 10-18: Wrestling World Championships

Sept 10-25: Asian Games - Hangzhou, China

Sept 11: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Sept 25: F1 Russian Grand Prix

October

Oct 2: F1 Singapore Grand Prix (Subject to contract)

Oct 3-9: World Archery Field Championships - Yankton

Oct 9: F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Oct 16 - Nov 13: Men’s T20 World Cup - Australia

Oct 23: F1 USA Grand Prix

Oct 30: F1 Mexican Grand Prix

November

Nov 13: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov 20: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Nov 21-Dec 18: Men’s FIFA World Cup - Qatar

December

Dec 14-18: Badminton World Tour Finals - Guangzhou

With the ever-changing scenario due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the dates mentioned above are subject to change.