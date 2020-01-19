Conor McGregor beats Cerrone in 40 seconds - UFC 246

Follow live updates from UFC 246 and the main event bout between a returning Conor McGregor and the 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone.

LIVE UPDATES:

That's it for today. Thanks for tuning in!

REPORT | McGregor done in 40 seconds, knocks out Cerrone in UFC 246

OFFICIAL STAT - McGregor executed 19 clean strikes to the head and body of Cerrone in the 40 seconds the bout lasted. That's another insane stat!

This is one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of sport. And this new McGregor is a lot more humble. He respected Cerrone and his coaches throughout. Hats off to Mr. Notorious MMA!

And that headkick just sealed the deal. McGregor then went for some more strikes and just waited for the referee to stop the bout.

He missed the first punch but that didn't frustrate the Irish superstar. McGregor just pushed Cerrone to the backfoot, a few seconds later, with his shoulder. I repeat with some hard strikes with his shoulder.

It took just 40 seconds for Conor McGregor to get the better of Donald Cerrone on his return after over a year.

ROUND 1 - Conor with some amazing strikes!!!!! And the bout is over in 20 seconds!!!!!!!! Insane scenes in Las Vegas!!!! That kick was absolutely devastating!!!!!!!

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor is finally here. All set and we are a few moments away from the bout.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone makes his entry. We now await the biggest superstar in MMA history.

REMINDER: The main event will be a five-round affair.

A potential future opponent for Conor McGregor - Jorge Masvidal - is also in the building.

Tyson Fury is in the building, ladies and gentlemen!

The bout is done and dusted! We go to the judges' scorecard. Holm just outmuscled Raquel Pennington here. And Holly Holm is the winner on unanimous decision.

Holly Holm in action now. We're going into round three. Pennington is kind of struggling here in the final round. Fatigue is getting the better of her.

- UFC 246 MAIN CARD RESULTS SO FAR -

1) Carlos Diego Ferreira beat Anthony Petits in a Lightweight bout.

2) Brian Kelleher beat Ode Osbourne in a Bantamweight bout.

3) Aleksei Oleinik beat Maurice Greene in a Heavyweight bout.

UFC 246 will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD channels in India. Sony LIV will provide the live streaming.