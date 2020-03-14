More Sports

Coronavirus live blog - March 14: Impact on sports

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 5,000 people and spread across more than 90 nations. Here's how it has hit global sport.

14 March, 2020 13:45 IST
IPL 2020 trophy

The IPL was scheduled to begin on March 29 but has now been pushed to April 15.   -  SPORTZPICS

The coronavirus outbreak has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of over 5,000 people, and spreading across more than 90 nations. There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.

Here is a timeline of how the spread of coronavirus has hit sport across the globe.

 

 