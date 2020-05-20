Coronavirus updates LIVE: Klopp insists player safety first

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over five million people, and spreading across 213 countries.

Premier League clubs are set for a training return on Tuesday while the Bundesliga restarted the season over the weekend behind closed doors after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead last week. It was the first major footballing league to return after lockdown in Europe. Celtic won a ninth-straight Scottish Premiership title after the season was ended.

While the La Liga has announced clubs can train with a group of 10 players, Serie A is eyeing a restart on June 13.

Other big events like the IPL, several Formula One and Moto GP Grands Prix, Wimbledon, NBA etc. have all been either postponed or cancelled.

Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen: