Coronavirus: Sporting events that will go on despite the outbreak

Several top sporting events across the world have either been postponed or cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced it as a pandemic, while many countries have imposed strict guidelines to counter the situation.

However, here's a list of events which are going on despite the outbreak.

- AUSTRALIA VS NEW ZEALAND -

Australia's three-match ODI series with New Zealand began on March 13 (Friday) in Sydney behind closed doors. The series is expected to go on, with ODIs in Sydney and Hobart scheduled to take place on 15th and 20th respectively.

With Formula One's (F1) 2020 season-opening Australian GP which was to happen at the Albert Park in Melbourne on March 15 (Sunday) postponed, many expected the other sports in the country to shut shop as well. However, for the time being, the series will continue.

- PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE -

The 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the first edition of the tournament that will entirely take place in Pakistan. And the home fans had their hopes high. Unfortunately, the season will be played in front of empty stands.

Many foreigners have also decided to return to their respective nations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. With less than 10 games to go, the PSL will continue amidst considerably reduced star power and fanfare.

- CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE -

With Africa being the least affected continent in the world, the CAF Champions League continues with not many restrictions imposed. The tournament is in its last-four stage with semifinals first-leg not beginning until May.

The top African club football competition will go on without any concerns, until and unless the virus spreads rapidly in the coming weeks.

- I-LEAGUE -

The Indian Super League (ISL), India's premier football competition, has only the final to go on March 14 (Saturday). The summit clash in Goa will take place behind closed doors.

On the other hand, the I-League, which is second in hierarchy, is not suspended. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had spoken to all the teams involved and arrived at this decision, also including the empty-stands rule.

- ALL ENGLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS -

Top badminton players have openly criticised the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for continuing the Tour under a difficult scenario.

Malaysia has already banned Danish internationals from entering the country and stars like Viktor Axelsen, Jan O Jorgensen and Hans-Kristian Vittinghus have gone on to demand an explanation from BWF on Twitter. Subsequently, the BWF made the move on Friday by cancelling all of major tournaments scheduled until April 12. The list includes Swiss Open, India Open, Orleans Masters, Malaysia Open and Singapore Open.