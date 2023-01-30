More Sports

McIlroy overcomes Reed, wins Dubai Desert Classic by 1 shot

The top-ranked McIlroy rolled in a birdie putt from around 15 feet at No. 18 for a 4-under 68 that left him a stroke clear of Reed, who shot 65.

AP
30 January, 2023 17:05 IST
30 January, 2023 17:05 IST
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after he won the Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after he won the Dubai Desert Classic | Photo Credit: Kamran Jebreili

The top-ranked McIlroy rolled in a birdie putt from around 15 feet at No. 18 for a 4-under 68 that left him a stroke clear of Reed, who shot 65.

Rory McIlroy overcame a final-round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic in a tense Monday duel between players who were involved in a pre-tournament spat.

The top-ranked McIlroy rolled in a birdie putt from around 15 feet at No. 18 for a 4-under 68 that left him a stroke clear of Reed, who shot 65.

Also Read
Golf: Rory McIlroy snubs Reed, in no mood for reconciliation in Dubai Desert Classic

McIlroy captured the title for the third time and has started a year with a win for the first time in his career.

The Northern Irishman started the round with a three-shot lead — and four ahead of Reed — but was overtaken on the back nine by the American, who picked up seven shots in his first 13 holes.

Reed bogeyed No. 16 but made birdie at No. 18 to put pressure on McIlroy, who finished on 19 under overall.

The pair traded verbal blows Wednesday after an interaction — of sorts — at the practice range Tuesday that saw McIlroy snub Reed, who had gone over to wish the Northern Irishman a happy new year.

Reed walked away before lightly tossing a tee — featuring a logo of his 4 Aces team in the LIV Golf league — in the direction of McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-run breakaway series.

Reed said it was “unfortunate” that McIlroy didn’t shake his hand and was quoted as describing McIlroy as “an immature little child.”

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us