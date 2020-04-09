Dubai’s Home Marathon to attract 749 runners from 62 nationalities

As many as 749 runners representing 62 different nationalities will turn their houses into a 42.195 kilometer arena as they take part in the world’s first ‘Marathon at Home’ on Friday.

Among the participants, 526 are males and 223 females, with the youngest participant being 18 years old and the oldest 65.

The marathon will take place between 8am and 6pm, UAE time, with a 10-hour time cap.

The ‘Marathon at Home’ is a timed 42.195km race open to people of all ages and abilities, and it has attracted participants from across the region. Besides UAE, runners from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan will also be taking part in this unique event.

A collaboration between Dubai Sports Council (DSC), ASICS Middle East and 5:30 Run club, it will be held under the umbrella of DSC’s ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ and #stayhome campaigns, with the aim of keeping members of UAE’s community in running shape inside their home in the wake of Covid-19.

Participants are free to decide on the shape of their running course, but running on a treadmill or any other training equipment is not allowed. Running in public areas is also not allowed - the participant will need to physically run on ground, and inside their house.

Participants will have to make sure they have a fully charged smartwatch or smartphone on them, with the Strava app installed and activated. They will have to join the ‘Marathon at Home’ group on Strava and stay connected as the app will detect their movement and will assist in keeping track of their timing and distance travelled.

There are prizes to be won for top finishers with all the finishers receiving a certificate from ASICSME and 5:30 Run, an ASICS t-shirt and a finisher medal.