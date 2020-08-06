More Sports More Sports Dutch cyclist Jakobsen in induced coma after crash in Poland Jakobsen was named the winner of the opening stage and Groenewegen was disqualified following the crash, in which a referee and some other cyclists were also injured. AP Warsaw (Poland) 06 August, 2020 11:40 IST Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen crashes to the ground as a bicycle is flying overhead in a major collision on the final stretch of the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne race in Katowice, Poland. The crash began with Groenewegen colliding with Fabio Jakobsen, who was hospitalised in serious condition and put into an induced coma. - AP AP Warsaw (Poland) 06 August, 2020 11:40 IST Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was put into an induced coma after sustaining head injuries in a crash on the final stretch of the Tour de Pologne race in southern Poland, organisers said.Sprinting for the win at the end of the event’s opening stage on Wednesday, Jakobsen was sent flying into the side barriers after a collision with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen.Jakobsen, who races for the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team, was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition and was put into an induced coma, the Tour de Pologne press office said.The race’s chief doctor, Barbara Jerschina, said that Jakobsen sustained injuries to his head.Race director Czeslaw Lang blamed Groenewegen for the crash, saying the rider’s actions were “not fair play.”READ| Froome to leave Team INEOS at the end of the season “Groenewegen changed his trajectory, was pressing Jakobsen to the right side and on top of that stuck out his elbow. You don’t do that,” said Lang, who took silver in the 1980 Olympic road race for Poland.Jakobsen was named the winner of the opening stage and Groenewegen was disqualified following the crash, in which a referee and some other cyclists were also injured.The crash, which happened in the southern city of Katowice, took place exactly a year after Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died in the hospital from injuries he sustained when he crashed into a concrete barrier during the third stage of the 76th edition of the Tour de Pologne. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.