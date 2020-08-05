More Sports More Sports Former international cyclist Richard Clarke passes away Former international cyclist, Richard Clarke, 55, passed away on Wednesday. He won National titles and featured in the 1982 Asian Games. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 05 August, 2020 17:08 IST Richard was also the coach of the South Central Railway and the Indian Railways team. - V.V. Subrahmanyam V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 05 August, 2020 17:08 IST Former international cyclist, Richard Clarke, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 55 and is survived by his wife and two sons.Richard began his cycling career in 1979 and won the National titles – both juniors thrice and seniors once – in his two pet events – individual pursuit and team trial, according to K. Dattatreya, secretary of Telangana Cycling Association. He also represented India in the 1982 Asian Games.READ: For Esow Alben, it’s a different life cycle of lateThe renowned cyclist, who is the younger brother of Maxwell Trevor - another international cyclist - was working in South Central Railway as Chief Reservation Superintendent (Secunderabad) and was also vice-president of Telangana Cycling Association and earlier treasurer of united Andhra Pradesh Cycling Association.Richard was also the coach of the South Central Railway and the Indian Railways team. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.