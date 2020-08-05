Former international cyclist Richard Clarke passes away

Former international cyclist, Richard Clarke, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 55 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Richard began his cycling career in 1979 and won the National titles – both juniors thrice and seniors once – in his two pet events – individual pursuit and team trial, according to K. Dattatreya, secretary of Telangana Cycling Association. He also represented India in the 1982 Asian Games.

The renowned cyclist, who is the younger brother of Maxwell Trevor - another international cyclist - was working in South Central Railway as Chief Reservation Superintendent (Secunderabad) and was also vice-president of Telangana Cycling Association and earlier treasurer of united Andhra Pradesh Cycling Association.

Richard was also the coach of the South Central Railway and the Indian Railways team.