Esports: All India Esports League to kick off in September

All India Esports League (AIEL), India’s flagship esports tournament is set to begin in September 2021.

The league, which will be played on the Ultimate Battle platform, will run over four months and will allow registrations from September 9. It boasts a total prize pool of ₹5 lakhs.

The tournament will be seeing popular multiplayer battle arena Esports games including recently-launched Battleground Mobile India (BGMI - Mobile) along with the other prevalent games Free Fire (Mobile), Valorant (PC), FIFA 21 (Console - PS4), and Chess (PC and Mobile) as part of the league.

“The selection of the games is primarily driven by their popularity and community size, along with an objective to engage gamers from all platforms including Mobile, PC, and Console,” said Mr. Tarun Gupta, Founder of Ultimate Battle.

REGISTRATION LINK: Click Here

The professional Esports athletes as well as enthusiasts from across the country, of age 18 and above, can register themselves free of cost for the league, with an Ultimate Battle user account.

“The purpose is to build an event where gaming can be celebrated in all its glory”, added Tarun.