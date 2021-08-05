Delhi Dukes unveiled as second team for Esports Premier League

Delhi Dukes, the recently-announced Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 franchise, was unveiled by the national capital's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the CM’s residence on Wednesday.

Delhi becomes the second team to be unveiled for the league after Hyderabad Hydras, which was formed in June this year.

“It’s a very proud moment for all of us at ESPL to see the logo of the first franchise-based Esports league on the arm. We cannot wait for the final phase of the league, where all eight state teams will battle it out to get the crown,” said Vishwalok Nath, director of ESPL.

ESPL 2021 kicked off on June 16 and crossed the one-million mark during the registration phase. Owing to the pandemic, the events are being hosted virtually and 96 teams are locking horns to reach the eight-team final.

Apart from Delhi and Hyderabad, cities Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and states Punjab, Rajasthan look set to join the list.

Esports’ viewership in India has increased from nine million in 2019 to 17 million now. It will be a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games. A total of 27 countries have already registered for the same. The Tokyo Olympics too had an Esports pre-game series for virtual athletes, but its induction into the Games hasn't happened yet.